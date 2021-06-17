$1,500 reward offered for information on abused East Haven puppy

The puppy was found extremely dehydrated, emaciated, and with pressure sores on his legs.

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — Answers are being sought after an emaciated puppy was found wandering the streets of East Haven.

The East Haven Animal Shelter said around 1 a.m. Wednesday an Animal Control Officer was called to the area of Sylvan Hills Road on the report of a stray dog.

When they got there, the officer found an emaciated male pit-mix. The dog was brought to the emergency veterinarian who put him on IV fluids due to extreme dehydration. The shelter said the veterinarian estimated the dog to be only 6-9 months old and has been created constantly due to severe pressure sores on his body.

Between the East Haven Animal Shelter and animal law advocates Desmond's Army, a reward of $1,500 is being offered for any information leading to the identity of the puppy's owner.

The shelter said that despite what the puppy has gone through he's "as sweet as can be".

