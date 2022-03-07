East Haven schools evacuated after reported bomb threat

Officials asked residents to avoid the area of North High Street and Hudson Street as the they investigate the bomb threat

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — Two schools have been evacuated after a reported bomb threat, according to police.

Officials asked residents to avoid the area of North High Street and Hudson Street as the they investigate the bomb threat made to the East Haven Academy. Joseph Melillo Middle School was evacuated as a precaution while police investigate this matter.

Police said the threat was received from cell phone. All the students have been evacuated to hockey rink. Middle school students have also been evacuated to the rink as a precaution.

Police said they don't believe the threat is credible.

At this time, Hudson Street is closed. Students will be returning to their respective buildings once both schools have been cleared.

This is a developing story.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.