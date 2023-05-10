East Haven woman sues Connecticut fertility doctor for using his own sperm during artificial insemination

Dr. Caldwell at his home, to which he admitted to artificially inseminating numerous patients, according to court documents.

HARTFORD, Conn. — An East Haven woman is suing a Connecticut doctor for falsely inseminating her with his own sperm in the 1980s, which he claimed belonged to a Yale intern.

This comes after her daughter, who is now around 36, received results from an at-home DNA test in July 2022 that indicated Dr. Caldwell was her biological father, according to the lawsuit. A few months later in August 2022, the daughter confronted Dr. Caldwell at his home, to which he admitted to artificially inseminating numerous patients, including her mother.

The East Haven woman, who was inseminated, is suing for negligent infliction of emotional distress, assault and battery, failure to obtain informed consent, fraudulent concealment, and other complaints related to fraud and emotional distress.

According to court documents, around the 1980s, the woman faced fertility problems and was referred to Dr. Caldwell, a physician specializing in endocrinology. Around 1986, Dr. Caldwell had suggested she use donor sperm.

Dr. Caldwell allegedly told the woman that there was a Yale medical intern on site who was willing to be a sperm donor and that he would provide "fresh, never frozen semen." The donor would be considered "anonymous," and the woman agreed.

That same day, the woman agreed to the artificial insemination and later became pregnant. A year later in 1987, she gave birth to her daughter.

Court documents state that at the time, Dr. Caldwell knew or should have known that he had an extensive family history of Type I and II diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer, Parkinson's Disease, heart disease, and arthritis, which was likely to be passed down to his descendants. Dr. Caldwell did not inform the woman that the sperm being used to inseminate her came from a person with those serious health conditions.

To date, the woman is known to have 22 half-siblings with Dr. Caldwell as her biological father.

