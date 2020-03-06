Body found on the side of the road in East Lyme

Part of West Society Road is closed for the investigation

EAST LYME, Conn. — East Lyme Police are investigating after a dead body was found on the side of the road Tuesday night.

Police said they had received a call around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, reporting the body found on West Society Road between Dean Road and Exit 73 off I-95.

When police arrived, they had found the deceased person. Police have not identified the person or the cause of death.

The street is currently closed for the active investigation. State Police Major Crimes and the New London State's Attorney office are also assisting with the investigation.