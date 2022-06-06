Two men attempt to break into East Lyme home: police

On June 2, at around 2:46 p.m., a resident on Plants Dam Rd. contacted police stating two "suspicious" men were trying to enter the home.

EAST LYME, Conn. — The East Lyme Police Department is asking for help finding two men who attempted to break into a home in East Lyme.

On June 2, at around 2:46 p.m., a resident on Plants Dam Rd. contacted police stating two "suspicious" men were trying to enter the home.

When the East Lyme Police arrived, they did not find the two men. Home video surveillance showed the men trying to force the rear sliding door, but they were not able to get in.

The two men were appeared to be wearing face masks, police said.

If anyone has any information or witnessed something suspicious during this timeframe, please reach out to the East Lyme PD at 860-739-5900.

