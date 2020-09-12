Plan to bring casino to East Windsor on pause as COVID-19 continues to impact businesses

"The best thing we can do right now for each of those stakeholders is to focus foremost on the success of Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods," the Chairmen said in a release.

EAST WINDSOR, Conn — Officials announced Wednesday that due to the impacts of COVID-19, a project planned to bring a casino to East Windsor has been halted.

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and Mohegan Tribe released a statement following the decision citing that their current need is to focus on existing facilities as pandemic continues to impact businesses.

“Every day brings new challenges and we’re doing our best to navigate these waters because we know how important our businesses are to the surrounding communities, our employees and the state as a whole," officials said. "The best thing we can do right now for each of those stakeholders is to focus foremost on the success of Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods."

The chairmen said they still believe Tribal Winds is a viable project that will come to fruition once markets improve and they have taken concrete steps toward restoring normal business operations.

"The Town of East Windsor has been working to lay the groundwork for meaningful economic development in our community, both in Planning and Zoning and on the Board of Selectmen," First Selectman Jason E. Bowsza said. "We want this project to succeed and we respect the long view approach the tribes must take to make sure all the elements of success are in place before making a major investment. I want to thank the Chairmen for their candor as they work through the ramifications of the pandemic."

A referendum was held in the town in October of 2019 with two questions surrounding the casino.

Voters were deciding whether or not to create a “Casino Impact Fund”. In that fund, they would put the initial $3 million payment they’re receiving from the casino developers, along with any additional money they receive from the casino annually.

They are also voting approve an ordinance that would decide how money in that fund would be spent.

The referendum changes were controversial, as some resident felt as though they did not support the town.