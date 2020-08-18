East Windsor PD investigates "serious assault" after finding missing man with multiple head injures

State Police Major Crimes detectives were called to assist in the investigation.

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — A man reported missing for several days was found in East Windsor with multiple head injuries.

Police said the man's girlfriend came to the East Windsor Police Department just before 9:30 p.m. Monday. She said her boyfriend had been missing for several days and his vehicle was found abandoned on the side of Winkler Road near the railroad crossing.

When officers arrived at the scene of the vehicle, they reportedly found evidence of a struggle inside.

Officers then went to the missing person's home on Depot Street.

While there, police said they discovered more evidence of a possible altercation or assault. The home was searched but the man was not found.

East Windsor police had called for assistance from the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Squad to help with their investigation.

DEVELOPING: East Windsor PD are at this apartment home on Depot Street where the assault victim lives. Neighbors saw the man this morning and he looked confused and was loaded into an ambulance. They describe him as a nice guy who helped them clean up after storms. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/E4Bd0lHiBP — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) August 18, 2020

Police said after an "extensive search", they found the man this morning around 9 a.m. He was taken to the hospital for "multiple head injuries".

There were no specifics on where the victim was found, and his condition is unknown at this time.

Police said the case is under investigation as a serious assault.