East Windsor man gets 33 years for recording sexual abuse of minor

Mark Roman has been detained since his arrest on Nov. 29, 2021.

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — An East Windsor man was sentenced to more than 33 years in federal prison on Wednesday for recording his sexual abuse of a minor.

Mark Roman, 54, of East Windsor, was sentenced to 400 months of imprisonment, followed by a lifetime term of supervised release, for recording his repeated sexual abuse of a minor.

Prosecutors said law enforcement began investigating Roman after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a report that Roman’s email account was transmitting images of child sexual abuse. Investigators determined that Roman’s email account also contained voyeuristic images and videos of naked children that appeared to be homemade.

On Nov. 2, 2021, the Connecticut State Police and East Windsor Police Department searched Roman’s home and seized Roman’s iPhone, laptop, and computer storage devices. Analysis of the seized revealed more than 1,000 images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, including images and videos of Roman sexually abusing a girl who was between the ages of six and eight. The seized images also included numerous voyeuristic videos that Roman secretly took of the minor victim, another minor female who was between the ages of two and four, and adult victims.

Roman has been detained since his arrest on Nov. 29, 2021. In January of this year, he pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.

This prosecution is part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood Initiative, which is aimed at protecting children from sexual abuse and exploitation. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

To report cases of child exploitation, please visit www.cybertipline.com.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.