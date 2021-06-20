East Windsor police investigating domestic incident

Police are on scene in East Windsor investigating.

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — Police are on scene in East Windsor investigating a domestic related incident.

Police say that two brothers were involved. The incident took place in Mill Pond Village on Townhouse Road.

No suspect has been arrested. One person was taken to the hospital with laceration type injuries that are non-life-threatening.

This is a developing story.

