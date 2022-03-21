Vigil held in East Windsor for teenager killed in crash

A memorial designed by her family was revealed

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — Family and friends held a vigil on East Road on Sunday night for 14-year old Jaylene Gonzalez.

Police said Gonzalez was hit and killed by a car by a distracted driver while walking back home with her cousin in early March.

Family described Gonzalez as someone who was funny, loved soccer, and was a big fan of Harry Styles. Gonzalez was a freshman at Enfield High School.

Her cousin who was with her told police that a truck came out of nowhere and hit Gonzalez.

Jesse Pincince, 37, of Ellington, is facing multiple charges, including negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and second-degree manslaughter in the incident. Police said Pincince admitted he was texting while driving and didn't see the pedestrian walking on the side of the road.

Karla Gonzalez, Jaylene's mother said, "It wasn't until I came here that complete anger just seeing where she was hit, how far she flew, where her glasses were, where her sneakers were, that the anger really truly set in because her little body just flew so far and was just hit so hard, so then that's when I came here and was just completely just, the anger and hatred set in at that point."

A memorial - of which was made and designed by Gonzalez's family, was also revealed at the vigil. The family welcomes the community to check it out to remember a life lost too soon.

