Easter Dinner To Go: Restaurant offers up three-course meal

Americans across the country are practicing social distancing, and that is forcing many families to scale down their Easter Sunday plans. One restaurant-chain is hoping to help with your holiday cooking by offering a three-course meal to go.

The Capital Grille, which has locations in Hartford and Stamford, is offering a whole rack of bone-in filet, grilled asparagus, mashed potatoes, and for dessert lovers – a freshly baked apple crostata.

The company says each dinner serves 4-6 people and guests can choose if they’d like to have their meal ready to serve or chilled and ready to reheat at home. The cost is $185 with pick up available starting April 10th.

In addition, the restaurant is also offering its full takeout menu, which includes a selection of uncooked steaks that can be prepared at home.