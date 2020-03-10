Visitation Policy To Change Within Eastern CT Hospitals Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Exceptions will be made for maternity services and end of life care.

CONNECTICUT, USA — All inpatient and outpatient locations of Eastern Connecticut, Backus, Windham, and Natchaug hospitals are implementing new visitor restrictions due to recent outbreaks in the community.

The visitor restrictions were set in place after the state Department of Public Health issued a COVID-19 alert for Norwich. Between September 24 and October 1, the city has had 119 confirmed cases.

President of Backus and Windham Hospitals Donna Handley ensures precautionary measures are being conducted for the wellbeing of residents. "We are doing everything we can to protect local residents from this very significant public health crisis," Handley added.