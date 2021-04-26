x
Machine Gun Kelly performing at the Big E in September

Tickets, which include general admission to The Big E, go on sale this Friday, April 30 at 10 a.m.
Credit: AP
FILE - Machine Gun Kelly performs at Wrigley Field in Chicago, in this Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, file photo. Grammy Award nominated rock & soul duo Black Pumas and Cleveland's own Machine Gun Kelly will perform at next week's NFL draft. The league announced its musical acts for the second and third days of the draft, which is back on the road after being all virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.(Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Big E has announced Machine Gun Kelly’s “Tickets To My Downfall Tour” will be coming to The Big E Arena, Friday, September 17 at 7:30 p.m. 

Kelly will be appearing live for the first time since his most recent album "Tickets to My Downfall" was released.

Special guests on the tour include carolesdaughter, jxdn and KennyHoopla.

Eastern States Exposition, home of The Big E, will enforce COVID-19 regulations required by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and Town of West Springfield at the time of this engagement.

The Big E returns September 17-October 3, 2021 in West Springfield, Mass. Stay tuned for more entertainment announcements and check out upcoming events on Eastern States Exposition’s grounds at TheBigE.com.

