Eastford community steps up after historic church burns to the ground on Sunday

The Congregational Church of Eastford was integral to the founding of Eastford when it split from Ashford during colonial times.

EASTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut State Police investigators were still on scene in Eastford much of the day Monday working to determine what caused The Congregational Church of Eastford to burn to the ground early Sunday morning — hours before parishioners were slated to worship.

Several pillars and a cross are all that’s left standing on the hill on Church Road. The Town of Eastford wouldn’t have been founded without the church.

Now, the town is stepping up to find the church a temporary home.

“We know God is God and he’s doing something good,” said the Rev. Michael Moran, pastor for the past 18 years. “We just don’t know what it is.”

After a night of thunder and lightning, Moran woke up to notifications Sunday morning that the church building was no more.

“Immediately a sense of now what are we going to do because this church is vibrant,” Moran said.

“Colonial law then was you couldn’t have a town in Connecticut unless you had first established a congregational church. We were here first. We’re not going anywhere,” Moran said Monday while investigators walked around the property that was sectioned off with crime scene tape.

Moran didn’t have time to process shock or grief on Sunday morning. Seven hours later, he was back to preaching the word. This time, at Eastford Elementary School.

“They’ve reassured us that they’re here for us, so thank you,” he said of the community and town officials who have offered town spaces a temporary home.

Shirley Fields is a member of Eastford Baptist but like many in this tight-knit community is processing shock.

“It was like a total shock to all of us because it had been some place where we knew people or currently know people and we’re very impressed with the congregation,” Fields said.

More than a dozen fire companies responded around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Extra tankers were needed due to a lack of water in the area.

“Once we got here we couldn’t go inside due to the volume of the fire,” said Deputy Fire Chief James Roy.

Even without a church home, Moran has all the faith his centuries-old congregation will remain vibrant and rebuild.

“We gather as a church family to celebrate and to worship the one that makes all broken things fixed, that makes things new, so we’re going to lean into that,” he said.

As of Monday afternoon, investigators were still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Members of the community have started a GoFundMe page to raise money for rebuilding efforts.

The church also has a donation link on its website.

