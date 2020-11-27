Former Stamford police officer killed in Easton crash on Route 59

Easton police said they are continuing to investigate a Tuesday evening crash that killed a former Stamford police officer.
Police said a 2014 Jeep Patriot driven by 84-year-old Kenneth Lowman of Monroe had been driving north on Route 59, south of Maple Road when he crossed the double yellow line. According to police, Lowman side-swiped a 2019 Hyundai Sonota before crashing into a 2019 Nissan Sentra.
Lowman had retired from the Stamford Police Department on April 22, 1984 after serving 22 years as a Police Officer. Two other persons involved in the accident remain hospitalized.
Easton police said that search warrants are being obtained so investigators can do mechanical inspections of the vehicles and a thorough search of the interiors.
They also said the car's computer, known as the Event Data Recorder (EDR), will also be examined. The EDR provides information such as speed, turning radius, braking power, seat belt usage, airbag deployment, shifter position and other data.