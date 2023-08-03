List: Which ECHN locations are closed due to IT issues?

HARTFORD, Conn. — Complications with a healthcare group's IT system Thursday have resulted in closures at some Eastern Connecticut Health Network (ECHN) locations.
While the exact issue has not been revealed at this time, ECHN's medical group said its employees will continue to work through the issues.
"Our team is experienced and trained on the continuation of patient care processes," said Prospect Medical Holdings, which manages ECHN and Waterbury Health. "ECHN team members are reaching out to patients whose care appointment may be impacted today."
Here's a full list of the medical centers affected and closed "until further notice":
- Manchester Memorial Hospital Emergency Department
- Rockville General Hospital Emergency Department
- Urgent Care Center
- Stroke Center
- Elective Surgeries
- Outpatient Laboratories (ECHN Diagnostics)
- Evergreen Imaging Center
- Tolland Imaging Center
- Outpatient Behavioral Health
- Women's Center for Wellness
- Visiting Nurse & Health Services of CT
- Gastroenterology appointments & procedures
- All ECHN Medical Group Primary Care locations
- All ECHN Medical Group Specialty locations
Both the Manchester Memorial and Rockville General Hospital Emergency Departments are on diversion, Prospect said.
---
---
