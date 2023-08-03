List: Which ECHN locations are closed due to IT issues?

While the exact issue has not been revealed at this time, ECHN's medical group said its employees will continue to work through the issues.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Complications with a healthcare group's IT system Thursday have resulted in closures at some Eastern Connecticut Health Network (ECHN) locations.

While the exact issue has not been revealed at this time, ECHN's medical group said its employees will continue to work through the issues.

"Our team is experienced and trained on the continuation of patient care processes," said Prospect Medical Holdings, which manages ECHN and Waterbury Health. "ECHN team members are reaching out to patients whose care appointment may be impacted today."

Here's a full list of the medical centers affected and closed "until further notice":

Manchester Memorial Hospital Emergency Department

Rockville General Hospital Emergency Department

Urgent Care Center

Stroke Center

Elective Surgeries

Outpatient Laboratories (ECHN Diagnostics)

Evergreen Imaging Center

Tolland Imaging Center

Outpatient Behavioral Health

Women's Center for Wellness

Visiting Nurse & Health Services of CT

Gastroenterology appointments & procedures

All ECHN Medical Group Primary Care locations

All ECHN Medical Group Specialty locations

Both the Manchester Memorial and Rockville General Hospital Emergency Departments are on diversion, Prospect said.

