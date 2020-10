There are no victims at this time, police said. However, gunfire ruptured a gas meter, which led to partial evacuations.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating Friday night after shots were fired in the city's north-end.

Officials are on scene in the area of 74 Edgewood Street.

There are no victims at this time, police said.

However, gunfire ruptured a gas meter, which led to partial evacuations.

Edgewood Street is temporarily closed between Homestead Avenue and Albany Avenue.

This is a developing story.