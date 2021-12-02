Education Sec. Miguel Cardona to be honored by CCSU with top award

Dr. Cardona, a 1997 graduate of the university, will receive the Distinguished Alumni Service Award.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona will be honored Friday by Central Connecticut State University (CCSU) with one of the university's top awards and a special gift.

Dr. Cardona, a 1997 graduate of CCSU, will receive the Distinguished Alumni Service Award.

The award is in recognition of outstanding service to the university or Alumni Association; service to the community since graduation; and for professional excellence in their chosen profession, according to officials.

In his first visit to his alma mater as Education Secretary, Cardona will also be presented with an original art installation commissioned by President Zulma Toro upon his appointment.

The university said the artwork is a series of ceramic vessels and wall discs created by CCSU Professor of Art Vicente Garcia, which feature inspirational phrases in Spanish that Cardona shared in his acceptance speech.

The display will be installed in Barnard Hall, home of the CCSU School of Education and Professional Services, from which Cardona graduated.

The nation's education leader will be on campus from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Details of his visit are below:

After a private meeting in Barnard Hall with CCSU President Zulma R. Toro, Secretary Cardona will meet with members of the CCSU Latin American Student Organization at approximately 4 p.m. in Room 216 in Barnard Hall. He will then join University friends and supporters at a reception and award ceremony starting at 4:30 p.m. in the Community Room on the lower level of Barnard Hall (Room 101 and 102). A media feed will be available at the award ceremony and during the Latin American Student Organization meeting.

Cardona is a Meriden-native and was confirmed as the new U.S. Secretary of Education earlier this year. The U.S. Senate voted 64-33.

The 45-year-old was nominated by President Joe Biden in December 2020. He is now the second Hispanic man to hold the position of education secretary.

