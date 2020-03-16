Educators in Hartford find a fun way to reach their students

Administrators at the Kennelly School are taking to Twitter to read to their students every night through social media while schools remain closed during the COVID-19 outbreak concern.



We are going to be there at 7:30 every night as long as this lasts," said June Cahill, Kennelly School Principal. "The students are going to be in for a surprise, every evening, this is not just about the principal, this is about the whole school community."



Ashley Bonet a Kennelly teacher said, "I am super excited, I really hope our kids are reaching out and joining those little brothers and sisters and reading together end it is really a push for the community to come together And show that here at Kennelly and Hartford we are really focused on doing what is best for our kids."