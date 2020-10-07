Elderly Bridgeport woman dies from injuries after being struck by speeding motorcyclist

As the motorcyclist approached the intersection of State Street and Park Avenue, a female pedestrian was crossing State Street.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Police and firefighters responded to the scene of a serious crash at the intersection of State Street and Park Avenue Thursday night.

Officials say a yellow 2005 Suzuki motorcycle was speeding on State Street shortly after 9 p.m.

According to a release, the motorcycle struck the female pedestrian causing her to land in the western most portion of the intersection.

The motorcyclist was ejected before the vehicle continued through the intersection and struck a utility pole.

Police said the pedestrian is an elderly Bridgeport woman. She was transported to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Next of kin is being notified before identifying the victim.

Officials confirmed the motorcyclist is a 34-year-old Bridgeport man, but did not provide his name.

He is being treated for serious injuries at Bridgeport Hospital.

Bridgeport PD continues to investigate the crash.