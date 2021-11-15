Elderly cyclist dies from injuries after hit-and-run in New Haven

Steven Rediker, of New Haven, died Saturday from the injuries he sustained after he was struck while he was riding a bicycle on Nov. 5.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 79-year-old cyclist who was critically injured after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in New Haven earlier this month has died, police and family members confirmed to FOX61.

Steven Rediker, of New Haven, died Saturday from the injuries he sustained after he was struck while he was riding a bicycle near the intersection of Grove and College Streets on Nov. 6.

Police are looking for a black Ford f150, which they estimate the model year to be somewhere between 1997 and 2003. It is a two-door single-cab pickup truck with a black bed cap and tinted windows. Police said it likely will have damage on the right side.

“We put out a BOLO through college and that goes to all of the agencies in Connecticut with that description of the vehicle and with the associated charges, which in this case is a felony evading,” Capt. Rose Bell, of the New Haven Police Department, said.

Bell said the possible charges could be increased.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.