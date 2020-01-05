Elderly Manchester woman facing charges in brutal death of her neighbor

Police say they found the 73-year-old Andrea Mazzoli last week lying on the ground outside of her Hartford Road apartment unconscious.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — 72-year-old, Dalas Edler is in police custody after being accused in a deadly assault on another woman.

Police say they found the 73-year-old victim last week lying on the ground outside of her Hartford Road apartment unconscious.

Officials identified the victim as Andrea Mazzoli.

According to a release, Mazzoli's injuries were consistent with being struck with a hammer.

She was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where she died days later.

Surveillance footage revealed an individual with a hammer walking in a hallway near where the victim was located earlier that morning, police said.

Officers determined it was Elder on camera and said she resided in an apartment near where the victim was located.

According to a release, police arrested Elder after locating her with a hammer inside her residence.

She was charged with:

Assault in First Degree

Assault of an Elderly Person in the First Degree

Tampering with the Evidence

Carrying a Dangerous Weapon