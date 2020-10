According to officials, the woman was driving a Subaru Forester, when she hit Spero's Wine & Spirits on Wolcott Hill Road.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — An elderly woman was injured Thursday afternoon after crashing into a liquor store.

She suffered minor injuries.

There was also minor damage to the building, officials said.