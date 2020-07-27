Elected officials join supporters of Mystic hotel worker assaulted on the job

Crystal Caldwell was assaulted exactly a month ago; her assailants face charges of bigotry or bias.

STONINGTON, Conn. — Exactly one month after she was violently assaulted at her job at the Quality Inn in Mystic, it was a completely different scenario for Crystal Caldwell. One where she was embraced and lifted up, with love and support.

"It is overwhelming, it’s unbelievable, God is good," she said.

Dozens of people joined together at Stonington High School, to all call for justice for Crystal. Members of the community were joined by local leaders at the rally Sunday afternoon.

Two people, Philip Sarner and Emily Orbay, have been arrested for the assault, and among other charges, are charged with intimidation based on bigotry and bias. That is why members of the Stonington community, say the incident brought to light a much larger issue.

"We not only need to have justice, but we also need to have conversations in our community about racial issues, because it's obvious there are still people out there that think this type of behavior is acceptable," said Rae'Ven Kelly, one of the organizers of the rally.

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal spoke to the crowd, telling them, "Every single one of you, you are making a difference. You are at the point of the spear, in a national movement. It’s not just a moment of reckoning for our nation, it is a movement that will change America," he said.

Caldwell is now taking her own pain, and turning it into action to be a part of that movement, with the support of those around her.

"I am here and I’m alive, and I’m here to talk about it," she said. "This outcome right here is strengthening, it’s going to make me so much stronger," said Caldwell.

Her attorney, John Strafaci, says she has been given that strength in more ways than one.

"We’re still getting get well cards and gifts at the office for Crystal just from everybody in the community that is so upset with what has happened to Crystal," he said.

Those at the rally also called for answers about the way the police department handled the incident. Many were critical of the fact that an arrest was not made the night of the assault. The suspects were taken to a Connecticut hospital that month, and Stonington Police say they were told by the hospital they could not come in because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A third-party investigation is now underway.

"We are going to continue our efforts to hold the police accountable," said Strafaci.