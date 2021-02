The Collins type a all-electric school bus was unveiled at Middletown high school.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The first electric bus in Connecticut made its debut Tuesday

It will be used in Middletown public school district.

New Britain based Dattco was awarded a grant from the state energy department to pick up part of the cost.

Officials didn't release the total cost.