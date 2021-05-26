Electric rates to drop June 1 and again July 1

A typical household could see their bill drop by $10

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Electric rates will make their annual summer drop starting in the coming weeks, and the typical Connecticut household could save around $10 a month through the end of the year.

According to the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA), the June and July rate adjustments will result in electric rates starting July 1.

"Eversource customers’ rates will decrease by roughly 4%, whereas UI customers’ rates will decrease by approximately 6%," PURA said in a statement. "The resulting decrease in electric rates (the $/kWh charges on customers’ bills) does not guarantee that a customer’s bill will be reduced, as a customer’s total bill is largely driven by energy usage. Customers interested in reducing their consumption of electricity should explore the options available to them through the state’s efficiency programs."

The statement continued: "On July 1, average standard service generation rates – or the 'supply' portion of a customer’s bill – will decrease by 16% and 14% for Eversource and UI customers, respectively. The changes will decrease monthly electric bills by over $9.50 for a typical Eversource residential customer and $9.00 for a typical UI customer using an average of 700 kWh of electricity a month."

Average standard service generation rates in the state are adjusted in January and July. In July, rates decrease and in January, they go up.

Nearly 80% of the state's residential customers receive the standard service generation from Eversource and UI. The others receive their electricity through a licensed supplier.

Ratepayers can compare Eversource and UI standard service generation rates to licensed electric suppliers' current offers on Connecticut's official generation rate board at www.energizect.com.

