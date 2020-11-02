Fire crews working on electrical issue at Playhouse in West Hartford, Park Road closed

Residents and drivers are asked to avoid the area for the next 30 minutes while crews are work on the issue.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Crews are working on an electrical issue on Park Road.

The 200 block of Park Road is closed at this time, according to the West Hartford Fire Department.

Photos shared of the scene on the department's Facebook, show crews responding to the Playhouse on Park theater.

Residents and drivers are asked to avoid the area for the next 30 minutes while crews work on the issue.

Officials have not yet confirmed what caused the issue.