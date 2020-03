The worker was taken to St. Francis for treatment of injuries

A contractor from Charter Oak Construction who was doing electric upgrade work for Eversource was injured Wednesday morning.

The incident happened in the area of Willard Street and Townley Street in Hartford.

According to the Hartford Fire Department, the employee was working in an underground vault and fell 10-12 feet as he was entering it.

He was rescued by fire crews and was taken to St. Francis for injuries.