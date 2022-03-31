Connecticut State Police announces death of world's first electronic storage device detection K9

K9 Selma was the state's, and world's, first ESD detection K9, helping in countless investigations over the years.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Connecticut State Police are mourning the loss of the world's first electronic storage device (ESD) detection K9.

K9 Selma was a first for not only the department, but the world as a ESD detection K9 in October 2013.

Since her graduation as part of the 161st K9 training troop with Detective George Jupin, Selma had been an invaluable asset to the state police's computer crimes unit by locating electronic evidence in countless investigations.

Selma passed Wednesday from medical issues.

State police have said that the specialized ESD K9s assist with counterterrorism, child pornography, organized crime, and other related investigations by sniffing out evidence stored on concealed electronic media storage devices like thumb drives, SD cards, hard drives, and phones.

The K9s that followed Selma were all selected by the Connecticut State Police K9 Training Unit and undergo five weeks of preliminary training with instructors. They are then paired with their respective handlers for an additional five-week training and certification course before graduation.

The dogs are part of the trooper's family, living at home with them and playing with their kids, state police said.

When the dogs are older, they are retired and live out their years with the trooper and his/her family, state police said.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.