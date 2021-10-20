Fire crews battle flames at former Elmcrest Hospital in Portland

The building where the fire broke out was vacant.

PORTLAND, Conn. — Fire crews battled a blaze that started at the old Elmcrest Hospital in Portland early Wednesday morning.

Main Street in the area was closed for some time while crews doused the flames. It has since reopened.

Elmcrest Hospital is a no-longer operational mental hospital and the building has been vacant.

At this time it's unknown what started the fire. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

