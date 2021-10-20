x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Fire crews battle flames at former Elmcrest Hospital in Portland

The building where the fire broke out was vacant.

PORTLAND, Conn. — Fire crews battled a blaze that started at the old Elmcrest Hospital in Portland early Wednesday morning. 

Main Street in the area was closed for some time while crews doused the flames. It has since reopened. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines 

Elmcrest Hospital is a no-longer operational mental hospital and the building has been vacant. 

At this time it's unknown what started the fire. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

RELATED: Hartford AAU coach faces federal child enticement, drug charges after alleged incidents with players

RELATED: Dog chases New Haven elementary school students during recess; one bitten

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 