Elsa brings flash flooding to Connecticut streets

In Meriden, the roads in downtown turned into a river Friday. After the water receded, the streets were covered in mud and trash.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Rains from Elsa caused flash flooding Friday morning, which filled roadways with water in Meriden and Middletown. By Friday afternoon, much of the water receded, but the impacts from the storm are still left behind in some parts of the state.

FOX61 saw crews repairing a bridge and roadway on Mile Lane near Talia’s Trail in Middletown.

“There was just an enormous amount of rain—over five inches in the space of four hours coming down hard—that unfortunately caused the structure to fail,” Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim said.

“It usually does flood but this time is probably the worst I’ve seen it. We’ve been living here for four years,” Meriden resident Merritt Hickson said.

Some cars surrounding home on Cook Ave filled up with several inches of water, even into the trunk, including Kristal Martinez car.

“I thought the water was not going to go here but it was almost on the second stair from there,” Martinez said.

Some cars that tried to pass the flooded streets, were towed away Friday afternoon, but some locals in areas hit by the flash floods chose to make the best of the situation, like brothers Paul Mclellan and Lyjon Bel who found a live fish swimming down their street.

“Me and my brother were clearing out a drain and it just flew out of it,” Bel said.

As for the repairs in Middletown, Mayor Ben Florsheim told FOX61 he anticipates the road will be passable by Saturday.

