Emergency crews at scene of serious crash in Hartford

Crash happened outside Dunkin' Donuts Park

HARTFORD, Conn. — Emergency crews were called out to the scene of a serious crash in Hartford Wednesday afternoon.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were at the intersection of Trumbull and Main Streets for the multi-vehicle crash. Witnesses said one of the cars was traveling at a high rate of speed. At least two SUVs and two sedans were involved. Eyewitness told FOX61 that a sedan went airborne about 40 feet

Multiple ambulances were called to the scene. Debris was all over road including wheels, mufflers, bumpers, and drive shafts. As he was being loaded into ambulance, one of the victims was overheard saying how upset he was that rescuers cut his car apart.

The cash happened outside Dunkin' Donuts Park. The same intersection was the scene of another serious crash in August 2020.

This is a developing story.

