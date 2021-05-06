Emergency crews called to collapse in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Emergency crews were called to a reported collapse Thursday morning.
The incident occurred at 1031 New Britain Avenue at a construction site.
Additional information was not immediately available.
The building, in the Elmwood section of town, was once the site of a gym. It appeared to be unoccupied for several years.
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.