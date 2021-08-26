Body recovered from Stafford beach after reported drowning

STAFFORD, Connecticut — Emergency crews are on the scene at a town beach in the Staffordville section of Stafford Thursday afternoon for a reported drowning.
Police say they responded to the lake after receiving a 911 call that a man had gone swimming area and did not resurface.
FOX61's Gaby Molina said firefighters, ambulances, and Lifestar are at the beach and have confirmed that they are searching for someone in the water.
The Connecticut State Police and Stafford Constables helped the fire department with the search for the body of the man.
The man was found and identified by police as 20-year-old Somers resident Alaine Nitch-Ball.
Police say the investigation remains active.
This is a developing story.
