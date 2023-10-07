Emergency declaration remains in Norfolk due to heavy rains

All throughout Litchfield County, roads washed out, streets shut down, and severe damage was left behind.

NORFOLK, Connecticut — The town of Norfolk continues to be under an emergency declaration tonight after heavy rains swept away numerous roads in the area.

“The ice box of Connecticut is known for its heavy snows, not for its’ heavy rains,” said John Barbagallo.

Clean-up and repairs are underway all across northwest Connecticut, especially in the town of Norfolk.

Public Information Officer, John Barbagallo, said the town got between 12 and 16 inches of rain on Sunday causing damage that could take weeks to months to repair.

“It is a very time-consuming process. Even though we are under an emergency declaration and a few things can get streamlined, it’s still going to be weeks to months before things are back to normal,” said Barbagallo.

“I’ve lived here 35 plus years and I’ve never seen it this bad,” said Martha McLellan.

She lives right off Route 272.

“When I saw the water running across 272, down Smith Road and then I saw the road start to buckle and the culverts being exposed and I said OK this is not good,” said McLellan.

While getting roads safely back open is the number one priority, officials know the price tag will be hefty and they don’t know where all the funding will come from.

“Easily talking to our road foreman, already we’re up to several million dollars in repairs and we don’t know where that is going to come from,” said Barbagallo.

The Norfolk town selectman is working on securing funding for these projects.

Residents can stay updated on any progress and improvements via town's social media pages.

