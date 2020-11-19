Emergency financial relief available for MDC customers with overdue water bills

The grant is designed to help with financial emergencies such as job loss, exhaustion of unemployment benefits, or housing or health issues.

HARTFORD, Conn. — There is help available for residents with overdue bills and balances on their MDC water bills.

Operation Fuel, in partnership with MDC is providing emergency financial relief.

Residents of Bloomfield, East Hartford, Hartford, Newington, Rocky Hill, West Hartford, Wethersfield and Windsor; and the non-member towns of Glastonbury, South Windsor, Farmington and East Granby are eligible for the assistance.

MDC customers can click here to apply. You can also locate an Operation Fuel bank nearby in the Online Fuel Bank Finder or call 2-1-1 to find a fuel bank near you.

“We know that many Connecticut residents need help due to COVID-related economic fallout, and we want you to know that help is available from the MDC and our administrative partner, Operation Fuel,” said Scott Jellison, MDC CEO.

Officials said customers must receive a shut-off notice, have no water utility service, need assistance with making a payment to prevent a shutoff, or have a past due balance of 30 days or more to qualify for water utility assistance, typically.

Due to COVID-19, MDC suspended general shutoffs. The company also does not shut off customers during the winter months.

Throughout the suspended shutoffs, customers are reminded that they may still qualify for grants if they are having difficulty keeping up with their bills.

The maximum grant amount is $500.

The grant is designed to help with financial emergencies such as job loss, exhaustion of unemployment benefits, or housing or health issues, officials said in a release. Applicants must provide a shutoff notice or water bill that is 30 days past due plus payment history and income documentation.

“If you or someone you know is struggling with paying your MDC water bill, please reach out,” said Brenda Watson, executive director of Operation Fuel. “We are grateful to The MDC for its commitment to helping customers in need.”