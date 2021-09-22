Employee overdose incident reported at East Haven assisted living facility

Two employees, a male and female, were located on scene by police who seized the narcotics. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

EAST HAVEN, Connecticut — Police are investigating after two employees overdosed at an assisted living facility Wednesday.

A visiting nurse reported a possible overdose involving two employees around 3 p.m. at the Caroline Manor on Clark Avenue.

She discovered the employees while checking on one of her patients, according to a release.

When officers arrived on scene at the lower level office, they located a male employee apparently suffering from an accidental overdose, officials said.

East Haven PD said a female employee suffering from an overdose on the main floor of the facility was also discovered by officers.

Narcan was administered by East Haven Fire Department personnel to both parties before they were rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital for further treatment, according to officials.

Police determined Fentanyl was the cause of the overdoses. Both employees' conditions are unknown at this time.

The narcotics were left out and in plain view and the department's Investigative Services Division seized them, Captain Joseph M. Murgo said.

No patients were injured during this incident.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story.

