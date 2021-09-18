EnCon Police respond to water emergency at Rocky Neck State Park

A person transported to a local hospital.

OLD LYME, Conn. — The Department of Energy & Environmental Police say that they responded to 'an active drowning' Saturday evening at Rocky Neck State Park in Old Lyme.

Environmental & Conservation (EnCon) Police, along with local police and EMTs, responded. The victim was transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital. There is no word yet on the victim's condition. EnCon is actively investigating at this time.

This is a developing story; we'll bring you more details as they become available.

