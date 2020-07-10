Gov. Lamont declares Oct. 7th "Energy Efficiency Day"

It's to help recognize the importance of energy efficiency to the state’s environment, economy, and the well-being of residents

HARTFORD, Conn — Governor Ned Lamont has signed a proclamation declaring Wednesday, October 7, 2020 as Energy Efficiency Day in the State of Connecticut. It's to help recognize the importance of energy efficiency to the state’s environment, economy, and the well-being of residents.

Connecticut now joins a coalition of advocates, companies, government agencies, and utilities participating in the fifth annual Energy Efficiency Day,.

The event aims to raise awareness of the multiple benefits of energy efficiency, including lowering consumer bills, reducing pollution, supporting jobs, and making homes more comfortable.

“Energy efficiency is critically important, and that’s especially true today,” Governor Lamont said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on our country and our state, and there are many tools that will be brought to bear to help us on our path to recovery. Energy efficiency, with its myriad benefits of lowering bills for consumers, supporting an important job sector, and reducing pollution is an excellent, good sense tool for all of us to utilize.”

Additionally, DEEP recently launched an Equitable Energy Efficiency Proceeding to define equity in the context of energy efficiency and expand the inclusion and participation of individuals in underserved communities. Through this proceeding, DEEP endeavors to ensure that its programs are working for all people, particularly those who most need the cost-saving benefits these programs provide.