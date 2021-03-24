Massive fire fully engulfs Enfield mill, Amtrak service cut in the area

Power has been cut to parts of the nearby neighborhood.

ENFIELD, Conn. — Crews are on the scene of a large fire at a mill building in Enfield on Wednesday morning.

Video taken by Deputy Chief Mark Zarcaro, of the Hazardville Fire Department, shows flames shooting out of the windows of the building.

According to Zarcaro, they received an alert about the fire around 6:40 a.m.

When the fire chief from the Thompsonville fire district arrived along with other crews, they found the building fully involved.

Amtrak service is cut in the area due to the proximity to the tracks, and power has been cut to parts of the nearby neighborhood.

At this time no injuries have been reported.

Zarcaro said part of the building did collapse.

The building used to be a casket factor but in recent years may have been used for other things, though it's uncertain at this time. It is owned by the town of Enfield.

