Enfield crews investigating report of mustard gas found in a home

Firefighters are at a home on Jackson Rd.

ENFIELD, Conn. — Emergency crews responded Wednesday to a report of mustard gas being found in a safe inside a home, according to police.

Firefighters and police responded to the home on Jackson Road in Enfield and established a perimeter nearby.

The homeowner said the information from the police is not accurate.

According to the CDC:

What sulfur mustard is

Sulfur mustard is a type of chemical warfare agent. These kinds of agents cause blistering of the skin and mucous membranes on contact. They are called vesicants or blistering agents.

Sulfur mustard is also known as “mustard gas or mustard agent,” or by the military designations H, HD, and HT.

Sulfur mustard sometimes smells like garlic, onions, or mustard and sometimes has no odor. It can be a vapor (the gaseous form of a liquid), an oily-textured liquid, or a solid.

Sulfur mustard can be clear to yellow or brown when it is in liquid or solid form.

