Enfield Dog Park on the prowl fur a new mayor

The dog park invites furry candidates to hound for votes and raise funds for the park

ENFIELD, Conn. — The Enfield Dog park is holding their annual mayoral campaign to find the new top dog.

The campaign is running from until July 31st and they invite any dog that frequents the park to run for pawfice.

There will be a "Meet the Mayor" event on July 17th from 10-2 to see the candidates and vote in person but the voting is ongoing and will be open from the start of the campaign until the end.

Voting will be a donation system and whichever dog raises the most money becomes mayor and the second place becomes deputy mayor.

The park is self-funded and this campaign is their biggest fundraiser to help maintain the park.

The current dogs in the race are Rocket, Lacey, Bella and Honey but other dogs can still register to join the race.

The winner gets a reserved parking spot with their name and will make appearances at events throughout the year.

For more information on the candidates and online donation, visit www.enfielddogpark.org/mayoral-campaign.html

