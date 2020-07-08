1 dead in Enfield crash

An SUV collided with a motorcycle

ENFIELD, Conn. — A woman died following a crash involving her motorcycle and an SUV Thursday afternoon.

Police said at 2:30 pm, they were called to the intersection of South Road and Locke Drive after a Kia Sportage crashed with a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

37 year old Megan Arsenault died from her injuries.

The SUV operator was taken to Hartford Hospital for non life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Enfield Police Department Traffic Division, with assistance from the METRO Traffic Services regional traffic team. Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call Officer Nisyrios at 860-763-6400 ext. 1359.