Enfield homicide arrest reveals new details about suspect

The homeless community in Enfield feels at little more at ease knowing that John Narducci is behind bars.

ENFIELD, Conn. — After several months, Enfield police made an arrest on the homicide of a man found dead on the Enfield town green. Through the arrest warrant, it was learned that the suspect has been in and out of prison since the 90s. He also has a history of allegedly stabbing people which is how the victim died.

John Wayne Narducci, 53, of Enfield was arrested Thursday and charged with murder.

“Not only just a sigh of relief but our guest really wanted justice. This is one of their own,” said the executive director of Enfield Loaves and Fishes," Maya Nicole Matthews.

The homeless community in Enfield feels at little more at ease knowing that Narducci, the man who police say killed Christopher Kennedy in August, is behind bars, and now charged with murder.

Kennedy was a familiar face at Enfield Loaves and Fishes. He was also a part of the homeless community.

His murder stirred fear among those who knew him.

I hope that some of the fear and reluctance and discomfort that some of our guest have been feeling will be abandoned a little bit,” said Matthews.

According to the arrest warrant, Narducci is allegedly known for harassing and hurting other homeless people in the area.

The warrant states people in the homeless community armed themselves with knives and various weapons because they were afraid of him before this happened.

“I have noticed that a lot of our guests have grouped together quite a bit more. They are staying close together and making sure they are safe,” said Mattews.

According to the arrest warrant Narducci was arrested and charged with assaulting public safety official the same day of Kennedy’s death.

He’s been in jail ever since.

As we continued to dig deeper into the report, it says Narducci bragged to another person about the murder saying: “I got him, stabbed him.”

In the arrest warrant Narducci told detectives that he stabs people who do things to women, children, and those who snitch on him.

It continues with a police detective asking him if Kennedy ever did anything to a woman did he knew. He responded: “No, but if he did, I would have got him before then I can guarantee that.”

Also, in the arrest warrant a detective asked if there would have been more victims if Narducci wasn’t arrested that day. He responded with “Well obviously.”

Narducci was arraigned Thursday on murder charges.

Investigators said they were able to connect Narducci to the scene through a piece of his bicycle that was recovered from the scene and through DNA samples from a knife that was recovered during his arrest.

