Stores in Enfield Square Mall back to normal operations following investigation of threat

Enfield PD officials confirmed to FOX61 that a phone-call threat was made Friday. Shortly after 2:15 p.m., the area was clear, but officers continued to patrol.

ENFIELD, Conn. — A 'threat' was investigated at Enfield Square Mall Friday.

Enfield PD officials confirmed to FOX61 that it was a phone-call threat.

Reports say traffic was being closed down to the square for an evaluation of the seriousness.

FOX61 was on scene and saw Target employees standing on the sidewalk while police were set up in front of the store.

The rest of the lot was open with cars and customers, as no perimeter was established.

Enfield PD said shortly after 2:15 p.m. that the area was clear, but officers continued to patrol the mall to ensure there were no other threats.

All stores, including Target, are back to their operations.