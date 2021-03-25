Clean-up continues after massive fire engulfed old mill building in Enfield

The fire destroyed the building, located next to the Connecticut River.

ENFIELD, Conn. — Clean-up continues the day after a massive fire ripped through an old, abandoned mill building in Enfield.

Thompsonville Fire Chief Dave Deskis exclusively told FOX61 News it will be a "tedious process" as demolition resumed Thursday morning. Crews worked until 2:30 a.m.

Construction crews, as they take debris off the top of the pile, uncover hot spots. The fire department then has to douse the hot spots before demolition can continue.

Deskis said thanks to the help of mutual aid partners, the fire on Wednesday was knocked down faster than a normal mill fire. However, the building was a total loss.

No injuries were reported, and there is no word yet on what may have caused the fire.

The building was located next to train tracks and the Connecticut River. Power was temporarily cut to more than 500 people in the neighborhood and Amtrak had temporarily halted service to the area while crews fought the flames.

The train service resumed Thursday morning and power was restored overnight.

DEEP is also on the scene assessing nearby water and also air quality due to the smoke and the age of the building.

"Some of the building materials contain asbestos, so the contractor will conduct air monitoring of the area. Run-off is going into the nearby Connecticut River, though no oil sheen or fishkill has been observed at this time," officials said Wednesday.

According to DEEP, the mill will need to be demolished and another contractor has been retained to conduct demolition and asbestos abatement. DEEP says they will also supervise those activities.

Water samples were taken from the site of the fire and given to a laboratory for testing.

DEEP officials will stay on the scene "for the duration while any activities that may generate dust or vapors may occur."

