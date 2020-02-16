Enfield PD calls on Vernon drone unit to find missing man

A blind man with multiple medical issues got disoriented and was lost overnight in bitter cold, but a drone helped rescue him.

ENFIELD, Conn. — Around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, Enfield Police were contacted by the family of Richard Doty. His brother could not reach the 62-year-old, who is blind and has other medical conditions.

Based on past behavior, police believed he had walked away from home and become disoriented. Neighbors told police that they had not seen him since at least 10 a.m. on Friday the 14th.

Overnight temperatures had reached the single digits, and police said "it was clear that time was of the essence for a successful outcome." Enfield reached out to the Vernon CT Police Department and a drone pilot from Vernon PD responded from home to assist.

After approximately 30 minutes of searching, the male party was located by the Vernon Officer via drone approximately 100 yards into a field, down an embankment, hidden from view. Fire and EMS crews were called to the scene. Richard was able to tell them that he had become disoriented due to medical conditions, and had been outside for approximately 33 hours, surviving overnight in temperatures around 9 degrees Fahrenheit.