Enfield native killed in Indiana highway crash

Police say the Connecticut resident was killed along with his passenger after being rear-ended by a semi-tractor-trailer.

PLYMOUTH, Ind. — A man from Enfield was killed in a crash on Tuesday in Indiana.

According to the Plymouth, Indiana Police, officers responded around 7:20 a.m. to US 30 West of Oak Drive near the railroad crossing on a call of a reported motor vehicle accident.

The crash involved two semi-tractors and one car. Police say a semi-tractor crashed rear-ended a 2009 Nissan Rogue that was stopped in traffic behind another semi-tractor.

Police added that the semi-tractor pushed the car, which had two people inside it, into the other one.

The occupants were later identified as 21-year-old John Paul David Eckel of Laporte, Indiana, and 19-year-old Patric Mcglynn of Enfield. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation remains under investigation.

