Enfield PD investigating Tuesday morning robbery at People's Bank

ENFIELD, Conn. — Police responded to reports of a bank robbery Tuesday morning.

The heist occurred around 10 a.m. at the People's Bank on Hazard Ave in Enfield.

According to Enfield PD, an unidentified white male entered the bank and demanded money from the teller. An unspecified amount of money was taken.

The suspect left the bank on foot, walked towards Cranbrook Blvd, entered a silver car and left the area, police said.

No injuries were reported no violence transpired, however the incident remains under investigation.