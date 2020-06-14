Update: Enfield police release names of 4 arrested in liquor store melee, say officers acted appropriately

Accounts on social media accuse police of misconduct; PD requests wants to hear from witnesses, see any additional video.

ENFIELD, Connecticut — Enfield police releasing new details surrounding the violent incident at a liquor store -- leading to four people arrested.

Police are now asking any witnesses or people with evidence of what happened to come forward -- after they say social media posts are accusing the officers of misconduct.

“I want to cry I’m holding back tears my business was destroyed for no good reason

Luke blow - the owner of Good Times Package Store on Pearl Street now picking up the pieces.

As FOX61 showed you in exclusive video, his business became the spot where a violent incident took place Friday afternoon.

Police were initially called to the business to conduct a wellbeing check of a reportedly suicidal man -- who was later found behind the store.

As police approached him, two men police identified as 22-year old Adam Brunetti and 21-year old Michael Shanley became verbally aggressive with the officers.

Police say Brunetti and Shanley were not directly involved in the incident but were acquaintances of the man.

Everyone, including the officers, then entered the back of the store, along with a fourth man identified as 25-year old Mark Keys.

Blow, the store owner, said "The kid starts walking with the officer and that’s when the officer went to grab the kid by the back of the neck and the kid pulled away from the officer and said 'Don’t touch me.' And that’s when the officer took this kid and basically pile-drived him into my rack of alcohol."

Police say Shanley was recording the incident on his cell phone -- but then suddenly punched one of the officers in the face -- leading the others to join in.

A second officer had an unopened bottle of alcohol thrown at his head by one of the men -- leaving a laceration to his scalp, and sending him to the hospital where he was released after having the wound stapled.

More officers were called to the scene to help -- and the reported suicidal man had to be tased after police say he continued to assault the officers.

The other three men were later arrested after trying to run away. On Saturday, police released their mug shots. All are facing multiple charges.

But the store owner says he still does not understand why one of them was arrested when he was not involved.

“I actually have it on video where he nicely walks out of my store by himself and I also have video of, like 30 seconds later, of him brutally being dragged into the back of a cop car screaming for his mother,” said Blow.

Police have been reviewing footage of the incident and believe their actions were justified in arresting the four men -- even though they say social media posts state otherwise.